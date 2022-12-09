CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,238,101 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.42.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SHW opened at $254.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

