CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 13,924,871 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,924,871 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for about 1.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.41% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,593,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 468.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 175,288 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 101,670 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 63,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,580,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $50.12 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.11.

