CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,577,040 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,577,040 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $260.05 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $270.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.85 and a 200-day moving average of $234.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,053,201. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

