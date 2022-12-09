Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56. 1,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.
Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55.
