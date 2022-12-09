Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.52.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
