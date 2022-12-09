Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

