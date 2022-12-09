Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 73,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,058,395 shares.The stock last traded at $119.14 and had previously closed at $118.17.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 212.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 150.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

