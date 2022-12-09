Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

CLDT stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

