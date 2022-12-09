Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDTGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

CLDT stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

