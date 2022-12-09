Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Trimmed by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.9% of Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.84.

Chevron Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.91. 106,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,216,812. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.62. The firm has a market cap of $330.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

