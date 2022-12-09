Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $819,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $117.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $165.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.86%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.