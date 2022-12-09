Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Williams Companies Stock Performance

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.91 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.