China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Shares of NYSE:ZNH opened at $32.67 on Friday. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.97.
China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
