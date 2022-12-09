China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

China Southern Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZNH opened at $32.67 on Friday. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

