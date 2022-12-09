Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,819.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CMG opened at $1,531.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,506.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,486.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,776.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after acquiring an additional 391,713 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 161,088 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.