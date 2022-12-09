Christopher Justin Reynolds Acquires 10,000 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 168,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,850,151.20.

Seabridge Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SEA traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,368. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.83 and a 12-month high of C$28.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 138.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.61.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.