Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lessened its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,632 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter worth about $453,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 620.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the first quarter worth about $1,871,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter worth about $2,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCVI opened at $9.97 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

