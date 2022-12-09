CIBC Trims Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Target Price to C$7.75

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.23.

TSE:CG opened at C$6.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.33. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$13.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total value of C$35,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,375 shares in the company, valued at C$45,836.25. In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total value of C$35,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,375 shares in the company, valued at C$45,836.25. Also, Director Michael S. Parrett bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$196,826.70.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

