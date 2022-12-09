Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,595 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,575 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,970,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Fiserv by 518.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after buying an additional 941,832 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Fiserv by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,423,000 after buying an additional 938,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

