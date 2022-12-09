Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $793,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Micron Technology by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.72.

MU opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

