Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in FedEx were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.92.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $171.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.48. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

