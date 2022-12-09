Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 703 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $540.55 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $360.89 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $516.83 and a 200-day moving average of $488.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.43.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.