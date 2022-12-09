Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Target were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

NYSE TGT opened at $154.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day moving average is $158.26. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

