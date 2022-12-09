Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.72

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.72 and last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 13339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.98 million and a PE ratio of 7.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.77.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

