Clover Finance (CLV) Price Reaches $0.0651 on Top Exchanges

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $65.13 million and $1.75 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

