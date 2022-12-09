Clover Finance One Day Volume Tops $1.75 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $65.13 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $952.16 or 0.05543176 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00506059 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.21 or 0.30248643 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

