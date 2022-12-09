CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,558 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 90.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,962 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 69.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,783,000 after acquiring an additional 854,074 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $15,315,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,334.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 424,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 288.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 444,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 330,030 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

