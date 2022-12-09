Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

COHU has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cohu has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Cohu Stock Up 2.3 %

COHU opened at $35.57 on Monday. Cohu has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Cohu had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $206.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,121. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,121. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $334,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,533.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,336 shares of company stock worth $781,543 in the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cohu by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

