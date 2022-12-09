Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke Buys 8,043 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke purchased 8,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $367,806.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,666.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Tobias Lutke acquired 8,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $374,707.20.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Tobias Lutke bought 8,974 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $380,048.90.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tobias Lutke bought 6,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $382,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tobias Lutke acquired 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.99 per share, for a total transaction of $385,309.15.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.96 per share, for a total transaction of $373,168.08.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,349 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.90 per share, for a total transaction of $389,942.10.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $373,139.59.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.09 per share, for a total transaction of $387,594.90.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.29 per share, for a total transaction of $387,887.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $284.99.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.26.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

