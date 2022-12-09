Colony Group LLC Acquires 4,787 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $19,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after buying an additional 1,619,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ROST traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,784. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

