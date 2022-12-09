Colony Group LLC Buys 1,358 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.29. 445,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,612,840. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average of $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

