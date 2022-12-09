Colony Group LLC Buys 39,680 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $64,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $133.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606,742. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $391.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

