Colony Group LLC Buys 39,680 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $64,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.84.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $133.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606,742. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $391.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

