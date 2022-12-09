Colony Group LLC Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,503 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.26.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.62. 12,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,137. The stock has a market cap of $115.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.72. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

