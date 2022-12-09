Colony Group LLC Has $22.55 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,465 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,809,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,978,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

