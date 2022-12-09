Colony Group LLC Has $25.57 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $25,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,460. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

