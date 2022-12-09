Colony Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 763.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,994 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $32,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,263 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.41. 51,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,367,662. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

