Colony Group LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $45,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.26. 96,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,788,895. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

