Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Decreased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,898 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

