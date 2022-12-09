Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.53

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.53 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 45.83 ($0.56). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 45.83 ($0.56), with a volume of 118 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £237.79 million and a PE ratio of 9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.74.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

