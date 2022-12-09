Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. Compound USD Coin has a total market cap of $918.59 million and $5.64 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $945.65 or 0.05528770 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.00504406 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,156.88 or 0.30149825 BTC.

About Compound USD Coin

Compound USD Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. Compound USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

