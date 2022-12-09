Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Performance
LODE opened at $0.31 on Monday. Comstock has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Comstock Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock (LODE)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.