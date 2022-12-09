Conflux Market Capitalization Tops $57.67 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $57.67 million and $3.55 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,152.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00445178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00021813 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00866186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00111560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.98 or 0.00641166 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00252370 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02842467 USD and is up 7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,129,895.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

