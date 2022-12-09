Continuum Finance Price Tops $0.0577 (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 47.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $6,194.89 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

