CoreFirst Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $285.57 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.00 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.76 and its 200 day moving average is $251.80.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $297.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

