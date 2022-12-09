CoreFirst Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $154.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

