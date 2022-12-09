CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $123,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of GILD opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

