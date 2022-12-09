CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $629,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,978,029. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

