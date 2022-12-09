CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 493 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.92.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $217.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

