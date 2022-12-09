CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

