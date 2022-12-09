Corton Capital Inc. Buys 43,458 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 211.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,458 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 558.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,122 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 47.8% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after buying an additional 1,052,327 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 321.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,354,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,116 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,126,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after buying an additional 724,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 296.3% in the second quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 870,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 651,156 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

CYH stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

