Corton Capital Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,792,000 after purchasing an additional 249,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Century Communities by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 20.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 108,425 shares during the period. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth $5,357,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCS opened at $50.98 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

