Corton Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $377.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.51 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 27.18%. Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

