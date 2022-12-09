Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $254,000 Investment in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,779,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $11,249,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $292,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $124,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,265,393 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

